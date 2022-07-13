Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted to the incident by a member of the public, who discovered the rats on Coburg Street.

Scottish SPCA inspector Emma Phillips, said: “The rats are both male, very friendly, and appear to have been well cared for until now. They were found on the path leading to the water of Leith.

“One is fully white in colour, and the other is white with a ginger head and tail.”

The rodents were found inside a sage coloured gift bag with pink writing that said ‘just for you’. The bag also had pink ribbon handles, love hearts, and a picture of a Pomeranian.

While there was some food left inside the bag, there was no water for the rats to drink.

Ms Phillips said: “We understand that people’s circumstances can change, but this is not the right way to give up an animal and these rats would have been caused a great amount of distress.

“They are thankfully now safe and being cared for by one of our rescue and rehoming centres.

“We are urging anyone who recognises these rats or has any information to please contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”