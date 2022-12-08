Jordan Skachill, 28, was sentenced to 40 months in prison today for a series of offences, which took place in Edinburgh between March 2021 and April 2022. Over that period, he broke into three houses across the Capital and stole 14 vehicles.

During the break-ins, Skachill took personal and sentimental possessions, which he used for his own financial gain. He also stole multiple cars, mainly Range Rovers, which he sold. Officers have been able to recover some of the vehicles and stolen items as part of ongoing enquiries.

After an extensive police investigation into his crimes, the 28-year-old was arrested and charged earlier this year. He pleaded guilty to the charges in November, and was sentenced at the Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.

Police in Edinburgh arrested the thief earlier this year.

Police have welcomed the conviction and sentencing of Skachill. Detective Sergeant Craig McMillan said: “Skachill cares little for the people he has stolen from. He cares little for the hurt and harm he has caused. All he is concerned about is himself and what he can get out of it. He will now serve time in prison for what he has done. I hope this offers some consolation to the people he has stolen from.