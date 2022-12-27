Lewis Grant was convicted at the High Court on November 16 of a number of serious offences including rape, sexual assault and assault throughout Scotland.
Overall crime across Edinburgh over the past ten years has been on a continuous downward trend making the city a safe place to live and visit.
Statistics released in 2022 also show sexual assaults, domestic abuse, and violent crime such as serious assaults have increased in the Capital.
Here are seven criminals from Edinburgh and the Lothians who were imprisoned in the last twelve months.
Edinburgh GP Dr Manesh Gill was sentenced to four years after raping a student nurse he met on a dating site Lukasz Czapla was unanimously found guilty of the killing of his two-year old son Julius Czapla at an address in Muirhouse, Edinburgh, in November 2020. Martin Stewart killed OAP Margaret Grant after getting into her flat in Restalrig Circus by pretending to be a postman. He was handed a life sentence. Kenneth Gibson was sentenced to four years and nine months after he threatened to kill two police officers and held a man and woman hostage. Jake O'Doherty and his older brother Paul were jailed for attempted murder after they maimed Umair Khan in a vicious street attack that left him unable to walk without crutches. Michael Buchanan, previously jailed for attacking 11 children during a 21-year campaign of terror, was given a life sentence in June after another young victim came forward.