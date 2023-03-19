News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Gary Lineker wasn’t on Match of The Day - here’s why
39 minutes ago Gary Lineker withdraws from BBC FA Cup coverage
52 minutes ago Neighbours actor Peter Hardy found dead on Australian beach aged 66
2 hours ago Deportation flights to Rwanda could be started “by the summer”
2 hours ago Ant & Dec issue apology as Toni Collette swears on live TV
2 hours ago Duran Duran to reform with guitarist Andy Taylor for new album

Edinburgh crime: Silverknowes Terrace break-in sees sentimental items taken from family home

Various items were taken during the break-in on Saturday morning

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 19th Mar 2023, 13:24 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 19th Mar 2023, 13:24 GMT

Sentimental items have been stolen from an Edinburgh family home after an early morning break-in.

Thieves are believed to have entered the property in Silverknowes Terrace at some time between 4am and 5am on Saturday, March 18. Various items were taken from inside the property, including ones of sentimental value.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police were called to the home at 8.20am on Saturday and an investigation has now been launched. A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Entry was forced to the property over the preceding night and a number of items taken from within. Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 1003 of March 18.”

Police are investigating the break-in at Silverknowes Terrace
Police are investigating the break-in at Silverknowes Terrace
Police are investigating the break-in at Silverknowes Terrace