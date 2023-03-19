Thieves are believed to have entered the property in Silverknowes Terrace at some time between 4am and 5am on Saturday, March 18. Various items were taken from inside the property, including ones of sentimental value.

Police were called to the home at 8.20am on Saturday and an investigation has now been launched. A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Entry was forced to the property over the preceding night and a number of items taken from within. Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 1003 of March 18.”