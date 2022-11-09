Officers traced and charged six teenagers aged between 14 and 17, after hundreds of pounds worth of fireworks were stolen from a local supermarket last week. The fireworks, which were worth £400, were taken from an ASDA store in Chesser on Thursday, October 27.

Police from Edinburgh’s South West Division said the youths have been reported to the relevant authorities.

Last weekend, four teenagers were arrested and charged after Bonfire Night riots in Edinburgh, which saw balaclava-clad youths hurl fireworks at residents and attack police officers. One officer was injured in Niddrie after teenagers threw bricks at a van. A flammable substance was thrown at a police car in the same area. Two other officers were taken to hospital, after being injured when their vehicle’s windows were smashed in Sighthill.

