Edinburgh Crime: South Queensferry man charged for buying alcohol for under 18's
A South Queensferry local has been charged by police for buying alcohol to sell to under-age teenagers.
By Anna Bryan
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 3:43 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 3:43 pm
The 47-year-old man was charged under the Licensing Scotland Act 2005.
Read More
Read MoreEdinburgh Crime: Local mum scared to visit Saughton Park with son after run-in w...
Edinburgh Police Division announced the charge on Twitter, and wrote: “We continue to take a strong line regarding this kind of behaviour and take robust action against offenders.”
It is an offence to buy alcohol for anyone under the legal drinking age.
If he is found guilty, he could face a fine of up to £5000 or prison time.