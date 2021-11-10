The men used the stolen car – a silver Suzuki Celerio – to force their way into the main section of the shopping centre at around 2.50am, before trying to break into one of the businesses within.

After failing, they abandoned the first car and made off in a second vehicle, a silver saloon type car.

Both men have been described to be slim, and were wearing dark clothes, with their hoods up and faced covered.

Police enquiries have established that the Celerio had been stolen from the Stevenson Road area of Edinburgh on Tuesday evening.

Officers are now looking to establish the exact movements of the cars, and the identities of the two men involved in the incident.

Detective Inspector George Calder said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may be able to help to get in touch.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who may be able to help us establish the movements of the two vehicles involved or identify the two men seen at the Gyle Centre.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage which could help our investigation.”

If you have any information you should call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0246 of November 10, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

