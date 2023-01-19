News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Teenage boy charged after objects thrown during Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle

Teenager charged after objects thrown during football match

By Anna Bryan
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

A teenage boy has been arrested and charged after objects were thrown from the crowd during an Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle Park.

Police have charged a 16-year-old boy with culpable and reckless conduct, after objects were thrown from the stand at a football match between Hearts and Hibs.

In a social media statement, a spokesperson for the Edinburgh Police Division wrote: “A 16-year-old male has been arrested and charged with culpable and reckless conduct. It follows a report of objects thrown during the recent Edinburgh football derby at Tynecastle Park on Monday, 2 January, 2023.”

Zander Clark receives treatment after being hit by an object from the crowd at Tynecastle Park. Picture: Mark Scates / SNS