Edinburgh crime: Teenage boy charged in connection with attempted murder after police officer hit by car

Police have charged a teenager in connection with the attempted murder of a police officer.

By Anna Bryan
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Jan 2023, 3:49pm

Detectives arrested an 18-year-old boy on Friday, following a collision that left a police officer injured. The officer was hit by a car after a routine stop in the Bathfield area for suspected road traffic offences, at around 4.15pm on Wednesday, January 11.

Police Scotland subsequently launched a manhunt, as part of their investigation into the incident.

The 18-year-old teenager has now been charged in connection with the attempted murder. He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, January 23.

