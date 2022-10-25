A 13-year-old girl was attacked in West Linton on Monday night. The victim had just left a friend, and was walking down Station Road, when a man approached and assaulted her, at around 10.10pm on Monday, October, 24.

She described the man as being in his twenties, around 5’10” to 6’0” tall, and of a thin build. On the night of the assault, he was dressed completely in dark clothing, and was wearing a dark hooded top with the hood up and dark tracksuit bottoms. He was also covering his face with a dark snood. After attacking the girl, the man fled the scene and headed towards the centre of West Linton.

The teenage girl did not need to go to hospital, but police say she was “extremely upset” following the assault. Officers are now urging the public to come forward with any relevant information. They are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the area around the time of the crime. Police will be going door-to-door in the area to gather information, and will also be checking CCTV nearby.

