Edinburgh crime: Teenager arrested after 18-year-old found seriously injured in street and rushed to hospital

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 13th Jan 2025, 17:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A 17-year-old male has been arrested after a man was found seriously injured on an Edinburgh street at the weekend.

Emergency services attended the incident at Bath Street in Portobello at around 6.40pm on Friday, January 10.

The injured young man, aged 18, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment of serious injuries.

Police enquiries are ongoing into this incident..

Related topics:PoliceEdinburghPortobelloTeenager
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice