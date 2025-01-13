Edinburgh crime: Teenager arrested after 18-year-old found seriously injured in street and rushed to hospital
A 17-year-old male has been arrested after a man was found seriously injured on an Edinburgh street at the weekend.
Emergency services attended the incident at Bath Street in Portobello at around 6.40pm on Friday, January 10.
The injured young man, aged 18, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment of serious injuries.
Police enquiries are ongoing into this incident..