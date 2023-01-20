News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Teenager arrested in connection with attempted murder of police officer in Edinburgh

Police say enquiries are ongoing into attempted murder

By Rhoda Morrison
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Jan 2023, 5:01pm

Detectives investigating the attempted murder of a police officer in Edinburgh have arrested a teenager in connection with the incident.

The incident happened in the Bathfield area at around 4.15pm on Wednesday, January 11 when officers were making a routine stop for suspected traffic offences. Officers involved in the stop were hit by a car, and one was injured as a result of the crash.

Police Scotland subsequently launched an attempted murder investigation and have now arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the incident.

A teenager has been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a police officer
A police spokesman said enquiries are ongoing.