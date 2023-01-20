Edinburgh crime: Teenager arrested in connection with attempted murder of police officer in Edinburgh
Police say enquiries are ongoing into attempted murder
Detectives investigating the attempted murder of a police officer in Edinburgh have arrested a teenager in connection with the incident.
The incident happened in the Bathfield area at around 4.15pm on Wednesday, January 11 when officers were making a routine stop for suspected traffic offences. Officers involved in the stop were hit by a car, and one was injured as a result of the crash.
Police Scotland subsequently launched an attempted murder investigation and have now arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the incident.
A police spokesman said enquiries are ongoing.