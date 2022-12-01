Police descended on the Drylaw area of the city on Wednesday (November 30), and arrested a 16-year-old teenage boy. He was charged with a number of offences, police said, including a series of housebreakings, theft of motor vehicles and drug offences.

The offences took place across East Lothian, West Lothian, Edinburgh and Falkirk areas between September and November 2022, police said. The teenager is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, December 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Laura White, Lothian and Scottish Borders CID, said “You may be aware of appeals we have issued locally over the past few weeks about housebreakings and thefts of high-performance vehicles. We are grateful for the support we have had from members of the public that has assisted us in our investigations.

East Lothian crime news: Teenager arrested for a number of offences, including a series of housebreakings, theft of motor vehicles and drug offences

"Housebreaking is a particularly upsetting crime for the families involved, and the subsequent misuse of the stolen vehicles on our roads places us in danger. We are committed to working together to identify those responsible and bring them to justice as part of our ongoing commitment to tackling acquisitive crime.”