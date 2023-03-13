Edinburgh crime: Teenager assaulted during attempted robbery on George IV Bridge near Cafe Andaluz
Officers investigating after assault on teenager in Edinburgh
A teenager was assaulted during an attempted robbery in the Old Town of Edinburgh . Police rushed to the scene on the George IV Bridge, at around 7.40pm on Saturday, March 11. The victim had been assaulted, however, he did not need medical treatment, police said. Following the assault, officers are trying to trace the suspects responsible. According to police, they are now “following a positive line of enquiry”.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of an attempted robbery and assault on George IV Bridge, Edinburgh, around 7.40pm on Saturday, 11 March, 2023. A male teenager was assaulted but did not require medical treatment. Officers are following a positive line of enquiry.”