A teenager has been seriously injured after an assault by the Meadows. Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a 19-year-old man was struck on the head with a bottle. Police said the incident took place on Melville Drive, near the junction with Argyle Place, at around 4 am on Sunday, January, 29.

In a statement released online, Police Scotland said: “Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened is urged to contact police. Also, anyone with relevant dash cam or private CCTV footage should get in touch.”

If you have information contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 3209 of 29 January, 2023. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.