Edinburgh crime: Teenagers charged following attempted break-in in Edinburgh
Three teenagers have been charged in connection with an attempted break-in in Edinburgh this week.
Police received a report of an attempted break-in to premises on Bridge Road in the Colinton area of Edinburgh, at around 11.55pm on Tuesday, November 28.
Officers including a dog handler and police dog Orca attended and three male teenagers, two aged 13 and one aged 15, were traced and charged in connection. Reports will be sent to the Children’s Reporter.