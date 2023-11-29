News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Edinburgh crime: Teenagers charged following attempted break-in in Edinburgh

Teenagers traced and charged following Edinburgh crime
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 29th Nov 2023, 15:23 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 15:23 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Three teenagers have been charged in connection with an attempted break-in in Edinburgh this week.

Police received a report of an attempted break-in to premises on Bridge Road in the Colinton area of Edinburgh, at around 11.55pm on Tuesday, November 28.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers including a dog handler and police dog Orca attended and three male teenagers, two aged 13 and one aged 15, were traced and charged in connection. Reports will be sent to the Children’s Reporter.