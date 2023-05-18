1 . Anti-social behaviour

The most pressing issue for our readers is anti-social behaviour. Lynn Kerr said: "Groups of teenagers out causing mayhem/anti-social behaviour and speeding in residential areas! Just being visible could solve these problems." David Weaver said: "Anti-social behaviour, yobs running around the streets undeterred knowing full well they won’t be caught. Try going back to beat patrols and being a visible presence especially near pub closing times. Stick your heads inside a pub door occasionally - it could be a friendly gesture as well as a deterrent. Bring back panda cars again - all I see is a very occasional police van going past, usually during the day time and probably going to an existing enquiry rather than a patrol." And Valerie Bocker added: "Teenage antisocial behaviour - drinking and setting fires in the local park; off-road bikes in parks / playing fields terrorising the public; speeding in residential areas." Photo: Ian Rutherford