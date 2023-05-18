We asked our readers what problems in their neighbourhood they would you like the police to tackle and they highlighted many local issues – including pavement parking, anti-social behaviour and a lack of regular police patrols on the streets.
Others issues raised included speeding, littering, bike thefts and parking at schools. They also raised concerns about cyclists and people using electric scooters across Edinburgh.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We are committed to listening to the views of the public. We police with the consent of our fellow citizens and it is important that public engagement informs how we deliver and prioritise services.
“To better understand everyone's view and attitude towards our policing, Police Scotland needs insight from all communities. We want to hear your views, your perspective. Your feedback will help to shape our priorities.”
1. Anti-social behaviour
The most pressing issue for our readers is anti-social behaviour. Lynn Kerr said: "Groups of teenagers out causing mayhem/anti-social behaviour and speeding in residential areas! Just being visible could solve these problems." David Weaver said: "Anti-social behaviour, yobs running around the streets undeterred knowing full well they won’t be caught. Try going back to beat patrols and being a visible presence especially near pub closing times. Stick your heads inside a pub door occasionally - it could be a friendly gesture as well as a deterrent. Bring back panda cars again - all I see is a very occasional police van going past, usually during the day time and probably going to an existing enquiry rather than a patrol." And Valerie Bocker added: "Teenage antisocial behaviour - drinking and setting fires in the local park; off-road bikes in parks / playing fields terrorising the public; speeding in residential areas." Photo: Ian Rutherford
2. Pavement parking
One of the most pressing issues our readers think police should do more to tackle in Edinburgh is pavement parking. Claire Eadie said: "Pavement parking, it's rife and those who do it think they are entitled to, needs tackled big time." Stephen Ellis said: "Inconsiderate parking and of course parking on the pavement. It’s rife where I live. They even park in front of people's driveways." And May Mitchell added: "People parking outside your property on the pavement. I just pulled up a cheeky madam yesterday for doing it." Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden
3. Lack of police patrols
Graham Alexander said his priority for police in Edinburgh is "a return to visible beat patrols." Adding "And proper uniforms. Its not rocket science." While, Margaret Quinn said: "Shortage of police due to lack of funding. Not just in my neighbourhood but across Scotland." And Toni Edwards said: "Lack of actual policing is the biggest problem." While, Jimmy Hill added: "Seeing the Police regularly is a must as a visual deterrent." Photo: Greg Macvean
4. Scooters and cyclists
Evening New reader Ray Robertson said: "Electric scooters and cycling delivery drivers who do not keep to the rules, going through red lights etc, or have lights on their bikes !! Never seen any of them pulled by the police !! Are they exempt from the law?" And Johnny Hogg added: "Motorbikes scooters and all the wee lads that run about on them thinking it's all right to steal them." Photo: Andrey Popov/ Getty