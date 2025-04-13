Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three teenagers were rushed to hospital last night after a reported ‘stabbing’ in Portobello.

Police in Edinburgh were called to a disturbance at around 10.55pm on Saturday, April 12 in Bath Street and Mentone Avenue.

Two men aged 18 and a 17-year-old man were rushed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where they remain in a stable condition.

A section of the promenade and Mentone Avenue were also closed off to the public.

The disturbance happened on Mentone Avenue and Bath Street in Portobello on Saturday night, with three young men rushed to hospital. | Google Maps

A Police Scotland spokesperson said:"Around 10.55pm on Saturday, April 12, three men, aged 17, 18 and 18 years, were found injured following a report of a disturbance in Bath Street and Mentone Avenue, Portobello, Edinburgh.

“They remain in the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where medical staff describe their condition as stable. Enquiries into the incident are continuing."