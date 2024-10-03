Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A thug who sports a large tattoo of Adolf Hitler on his arm threatened to murder a black man during a shocking racist rant at police officers.

Salvador Apellaniz - who has eight Nazi inkings on his body including swastikas and SS emblems - warned officers they would “find a black man dead’ if he was forced to spend a night in custody following his arrest.

A trial at Edinburgh Sheriff Court also heard the Spanish national praised the Nazis’ conduct during World War 2 and made the comment “I hate blacks” during the outburst.

The court heard 32-year-old Apellaniz made the “disgraceful” comments as he waited to be processed following his arrest outside an Edinburgh police station in November 2022.

Salvador Apellaniz, 32, pictured outside Edinburgh Sheriff Court. | Alexander Lawrie

Apellaniz denied making the racist statements and stood trial at the capital court but was found guilty by a jury’s majority verdict last month.

He returned to the dock for sentencing today, Thursday, October 3, where he was placed on a restriction of liberty order and must stay within his home address between 9pm and 7am for the next three months.

Sheriff Kevin McCarron said: “You were convicted by the jury of making some disgraceful comments to police officers.

“The circumstances of your case is such the comments were sufficiently serious for a custodial sentence.

“Given your lack of recent criminal record I have to consider if there is an alternative to custody and I have decided in this case there is.

“If you fail to comply with this you will come back to court and you will be given a custodial sentence.”

Defence lawyer Colin Severin told the court his client had made “thuggish comments with racist overtones” and had moved to Scotland in a bid to start a new life away from racist past in 2019.

Mr Severin said Apellaniz, from Muirhouse, Edinburgh, had been arrested that evening following “a fight” and claimed it was he who had been assaulted.

The solicitor added Apellanoz is now “looking to better himself” and has been working in several restaurants within the capital.

PC Jonathan Goldring told the trial Apellaniz had been arrested on a separate matter and had to wait around 60 minutes inside a police van at St Leonard’s police station on November 27, 2022.

The officer said while in the van Apellaniz had spoken of the good the Wehrmacht - the Nazi armed forces - had done during World War 2.

The officer said Apellaniz had also told him: “If I spend one night in here that black guy will be murdered. You will find a black man dead. I’m a nationalist - I hate the blacks.”

PC Clare Mitchell said Apellaniz had ‘showed off” his racist tattoos to her and she had spotted the portrait of Hitler on his left arm.

The Spanish national denied any wrongdoings but was found guilty. | Alexander Lawrie

Apellaniz, speaking through an interpreter, told the jury he now distanced himself from his fascist past and wanted to “start a new life from zero”.

He said he got the Hitler tattoo along with several other “extreme” inkings including swastikas when he was in his early 20s and still living in Spain.

The Spanish national, who also has several tattoos covering his head and face, claimed the officers had arrested him because of his appearance and that he had done nothing wrong that night.

Apellaniz denied making any of the racist comments while sitting in the police van claiming the officers had “misinterpreted” what he was saying. He said: “I never said those things. They never left my mouth.”

Apellaniz was found guilty of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by uttering offensive and derogatory remarks and uttering a threat to kill on November 27, 2022.