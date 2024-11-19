Edinburgh crime: Two men assaulted during terrifying Gilmerton Road car theft
Detectives are appealing for information after the assault and robbery at Gilmerton Road, Edinburgh on Monday, November 18.
At around 10.30pm, police and ambulance were called to a report of a 24-year-old man and a 20-year-old man injured after a man entered their Mercedes B-class vehicle on Gilmerton Road and assaulted them.
The injured men got out of the vehicle leaving the suspect within. The vehicle was last seen driving south on Gilmerton Road.
The injured men were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and treated for their injuries. The 24-year-old man was released after treatment.
Detective Sergeant James Palmer said: “Enquiries are ongoing in and around the Gilmerton Road area to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and trace the stolen car.
“I would urge anyone who was in this area between 10pm and 10.30pm on Monday night who witnessed anything relevant to this enquiry or has dashcam footage that may assist to contact us.
“I would also ask anyone who has seen or has any information on the whereabouts of the Mercedes Benz with the registration number YK59 UTX to get in touch. The car may have damage to the front.”
Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference number 3801 of 18 November, 2024. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.