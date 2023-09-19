News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Two men convicted of sexual abuse of children over four decades

Offences took place in Edinburgh, Hamilton and Airdrie
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 19th Sep 2023, 19:21 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 19:21 BST
Two men responsible for the sexual abuse of children over four decades have been convicted.

Alexander Philip, 57, and Craig Hodgkins, 52, appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday, September 19, where they were found guilty of sexual offences against five young people aged between six and 13. The abuse took place between 1978 and 2008.

The conviction followed a Police Scotland investigation after survivors came forward. Following significant inquiry, the pair were arrested and charged in connection with the crimes, which took place in Edinburgh, Hamilton and Airdrie.

Alexander Philip, pictured, and Craig Hodgkins were found guilty of sexual offences against five young people aged between six and 13-years-old between 1978 and 2008. Police said there is currently no image of Craig Hodgkins available.Alexander Philip, pictured, and Craig Hodgkins were found guilty of sexual offences against five young people aged between six and 13-years-old between 1978 and 2008. Police said there is currently no image of Craig Hodgkins available.
Police Scotland’s Detective Inspector Jonny Wright, who led the investigation, said: “Over the course of three decades, Alexander Philip and Craig Hodgkins subjected their victims to sustained levels of sexual abuse, sometimes together, and other times separately. Their offending may have gone undetected had it not been for the survivors coming forward and reporting the circumstances to police.

“The convictions of this pair should serve as a reminder that time is no barrier for Police Scotland to investigate any report of criminality and we will utilise all resources at our disposal to bring perpetrators of sexual abuse to justice.”Philip and Hodgkins will be sentenced at a later date.