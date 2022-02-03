Edinburgh Crime: Two teenagers charged with almost 50 offences following disturbances in the Ferry Road and Telford areas
Two teenagers have been arrested and charged with offences related to antisocial behaviour in the Capital.
An 18-year-old man has been charged with 22 offences, and a 15-year-old boy has been charged with 25 offences relating to antisocial behaviour in Edinburgh.
Police Scotland say that Operation PAX was instigated after a rise in antisocial behaviour in the Ferry Road and Telford areas of the Capital, and the arrest of the teens is a result of the operation.
The operation involved deploying teams of officers at “key times focusing on engagement, deterrence, disruption and where necessary enforcement.”
In an online statement, the police commented: “We ask that parents and carers speak with their children and young people about the impact of antisocial behaviour to ensure our local community continues to be a safe place to live and work.
“Anyone with information regarding antisocial behaviour in their area can contact Police Scotland through 101, our website scotland.police.uk/contact-us or the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”