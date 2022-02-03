An 18-year-old man has been charged with 22 offences, and a 15-year-old boy has been charged with 25 offences relating to antisocial behaviour in Edinburgh.

Police Scotland say that Operation PAX was instigated after a rise in antisocial behaviour in the Ferry Road and Telford areas of the Capital, and the arrest of the teens is a result of the operation.

The operation involved deploying teams of officers at “key times focusing on engagement, deterrence, disruption and where necessary enforcement.”

In an online statement, the police commented: “We ask that parents and carers speak with their children and young people about the impact of antisocial behaviour to ensure our local community continues to be a safe place to live and work.

“Anyone with information regarding antisocial behaviour in their area can contact Police Scotland through 101, our website scotland.police.uk/contact-us or the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Stock image: John Devlin.