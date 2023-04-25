Edinburgh police have released images of two women they wish to speak to about thefts in the Capital.

The incidents took place in Gorgie Road and Lanark Road, between Thursday, February 9, and Saturday, February 11. Police have released CCTV images of the two women in an attempt to trace them. Officers described the first woman as being aged between 30 and 40, having long dark hair with blonde highlights, and a tanned complexion. She was pictured wearing a knee length coat and jeans.The second woman is described as being in her late teens to early 20s, with a tanned complexion, long dark hair, and a slim build. Officers said she was wearing a black puffer style jacket, skinny jeans and trainers.

Detectives have urged anyone who recognises the two individuals to contact Police Scotland. Police Constable Gillian Trevis, from Wester Hailes Police Station, said: “I would appeal to anyone who recognises the women in the images to please get in touch as it is important that we speak to them as part of our investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting incident number 2783 of Thursday, 9 February, 2023. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.”