He grabbed her by the neck and threatened to kill her.

A violent thug who pulled a knife and threatened to kill his girlfriend has been remanded in custody.

Tyler Ellis, 27, launched a sickening attack on partner Beth Singleton by grabbing her by the neck and pinning her to a bed at her home in Edinburgh in May last year. Ellis then demanded she hand over the code for her phone before chasing her into the street while brandishing the blade and shouting he was going to kill her.

Following his arrest the thug then breached his bail by repeatedly contacting Ms Singleton and stating he would “murder” her if he ever caught her with another man. Ellis pleaded guilty to assault to injury, threatening or abusive behaviour and breaching bail when he appeared from custody at Edinburgh Sheriff Court earlier this month and he was back in the dock for sentencing on Tuesday, September 26.

Tyler Ellis attacked his girlfriend at her Edinburgh home by grabbing her by the neck and pinning her to a bed

But when the case was called, solicitor Brian Gilfedder, defending, told the court that social work reports had been prepared but the report from the Caledonian Mens Programme was still outstanding.

Sheriff Ian Anderson told Ellis sentence was being deferred for a second time to next month for the report from the domestic abuse organisation to be written up and remanded him in custody. Previously fiscal depute Jennifer McLaren told the court Ms Singleton had been out with friends and had returned to her home in the Silverknowes area of the city at around 4am on May 22 last year.

Ms McLaren said the couple had been seeing each other for around eight months and after sending Ms Singleton a text, Ellis had turned up at her front door. The court was told the woman allowed him entry and went to bed where Ellis burst into the bedroom shouting she had “taken the p***” out of him.

The prosecutor said Ellis held Ms Singleton down on the bed and had grabbed her by the neck and demanded she hand over her phone passcode. The court heard the victim “felt pressure on her neck but she could still breathe and didn’t lose consciousness”.

The woman shouted for help and Ellis threatened her by saying “I’m going to f***ing kill you”. The woman saw Ellis had a knife in his hand and managed to break free and flee from the property.

Ellis caught up with her in a nearby car park and pinned her against a vehicle in the street while shouting he was “going to kill her”. Ellis was said to have then ran off and police officers who were called out and said they found the victim in a “hysterical” state.

The court was told Ms Singleton suffered a graze to her hand and superficial injury to her neck during the attack. Ms McLaren said Ellis, of the city’s Pilton, was subsequently released from custody with a bail condition not to contact the victim.

