A man crouched under a table and took photos of a woman in a frightening upskirting incident on board an Edinburgh train. The incident happened on a journey between Edinburgh Gateway and Kirkcaldy Station on Sunday, January 19.

British Transport Police say the woman boarded the train at Edinburgh Gateway station at about 5.10pm, and sat in the middle of the carriage at a table seat. About 10 minutes into the journey, police said the train stopped at Inverkeithing and a man boarded and sat diagonally across from her. Then the woman looked under the table and saw the man was crouched down holding his phone under the table with the camera app open, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man is described as white, early 30s, with a “puffy face”, medium build, “short light brown spiky messy hair with a little ginger in it” and fair stubble. He was wearing a white shirt that had a pale chequered pattern on it and he had a bag on the seat next to him which was possibly brown, and a silver laptop that was open on the table in front of him.

The terrified incident is reported to have taken place on Sunday evening onboard a train from Edinburgh to Kirkcaldy.