Edinburgh crime: Upskirting incident after man takes photos of woman on Edinburgh Gateway to Kirkcaldy train

Man took photos of woman in unsettling incident onboard Edinburgh train

By Kevin Quinn
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 11:05am

A man crouched under a table and took photos of a woman in a frightening upskirting incident on board an Edinburgh train. The incident happened on a journey between Edinburgh Gateway and Kirkcaldy Station on Sunday, January 19.

British Transport Police say the woman boarded the train at Edinburgh Gateway station at about 5.10pm, and sat in the middle of the carriage at a table seat. About 10 minutes into the journey, police said the train stopped at Inverkeithing and a man boarded and sat diagonally across from her. Then the woman looked under the table and saw the man was crouched down holding his phone under the table with the camera app open, police said.

The man is described as white, early 30s, with a “puffy face”, medium build, “short light brown spiky messy hair with a little ginger in it” and fair stubble. He was wearing a white shirt that had a pale chequered pattern on it and he had a bag on the seat next to him which was possibly brown, and a silver laptop that was open on the table in front of him.

The terrified incident is reported to have taken place on Sunday evening onboard a train from Edinburgh to Kirkcaldy.
Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed what happened or has any information to come forward to assist the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or by texting 61016 – with reference 2300006810. Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

