Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ellen Clarkson was celebrating her birthday with pals when she said she was knocked her out with one punch by a man at the Hot Dub Time Machine gig at the Royal Highland Centre.

While lying on the ground Ellen, 23, claims she was then savagely punched and kicked to the head and face by two women during the assault in the early hours of Sunday August 21.

Ellen, from Broxburn, West Lothian, has been left with severe bruising, a displaced facial fracture that could require surgery and a possible broken nose, jaw and cheekbone.

Ellen Clarkson was attacked while at a music concert

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her partner Cameron Hunter, 24, was also said to have been attacked by the gang and suffered facial injuries after being punched and placed in a headlock.

Ellen believes the attack may have been a case of mistaken identity and took to social media to blast the security and organisation of the music event.

Police Scotland has now launched an investigation and said “enquiries are ongoing”.

Ellen said: “Feeling quite tender and sore. Thank you to everyone’s well wishes.

Ellen Clarkson has been left with horror injuries following the attack

“I would like to add my disappointment in the organisation of the event. There were no police organised to attend the event, following the attack we were advised to call 101 and report the crime.

“The attackers were simply let go without any details taken.

“To add to this I was told while in welfare I may have a broken jaw, cheek bone and nose however there were also no ambulances organised to attend the event and we were asked if “my lift home” could take us to the hospital.

“My brother was then phoned at 1am and was asked to take us to hospital as no ambulances were available.

Ellen Clarkson believes it was a case of mistaken identity that caused her to be attacked

“After giving descriptions of the attackers to stewards, they confirmed they were aware of these people earlier in the night and were even searched.

“They were not at this point asked to leave and were allowed to continue their night within Hot Dub causing two further altercations between myself and friends.”

Ellen’s mum Cassandra Jayne posted images of her daughter’s injuries on social media and appealed for information in a bid to help catch those responsible.

She said: “Ellen Carkson my daughter, was viciously attacked at the Hot Dub event on Saturday 20th August while out for her birthday with friends.

“She was punched in the face by a grown man and knocked out cold to the ground.

“While she was on the ground unconscious, two females were kicking her about the head and face. She has sustained serious injuries to her face and head.

“The perpetrators thought she had apparently “battered their wee sister” and so did this to her.

“Ellen’s boyfriend Cameron was held back in a headlock and also repeatedly punched in the face.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers received reports of two people being assaulted in the Ingliston area of Edinburgh at around 3.40pm on Sunday, 21 August, 2022.

“A 23-year-old woman and 24-year-old man attended hospital for treatment and were subsequently discharged.