On Sunday, nursery staff were contacted by neighbours, who saw several young people in the garden, destroying items with golf clubs.

Donna Rodger, nursery manager of Smilechildcare, came in the next morning to see that the outdoor shelter was “absolutely obliterated”.

According to Ms Rodger, the pipes for the outdoor sinks were kicked away, planting done by the children was ruined and other expensive equipment was damaged.

“It was sheer vandalism,” she said.

Nursery staff spent much of the day on Monday clearing up the mess created by the vandals.

Ms Rodger added: “Our staff work really hard to create a safe and inviting place for the children, so it’s soul destroying to see that be wrecked in the manner that it was.

This is not the first time that the garden of the nursery has been vandalised. Staff no longer leave any work done by the children outside, for fear that it will be damaged.

Ms Rodger is frustrated that the outdoor shelters were targeted, as she said: “They are vital to the everyday care of our children.”

Officers are currently investigating the incident.

On Monday, the Edinburgh Police twitter account posted: “Outdoor play equipment at Smile Childcare Nursery in Calder Grove was vandalised yesterday evening meaning the kids that go there can't use the space. We are following a line of enquiry.”

Anyone with any information about the incident should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 2893 20/03/22.

