The victim was pushed down stairs from behind and had her bag stolen near Greenside Place, between Omni Centre and Edinburgh Playhouse, in the early hours of Tuesday, July 5.

The woman sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Constable Kieran Keddie, of Gayfield CID, said: “The victim sustained serious injuries as a result of the incident and our enquiries are ongoing.

“We believe that members of the public helped the woman following the incident and we would urge those that assisted to contact officers as soon as possible.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information that can assist with our investigation should contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1508 of 6 July. Alternatively, a call can be made anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”