A woman has been arrested after a drugs bust on Cables Wynd in Leith. Officers recovered around £3,000 from the property, which they raided on Tuesday morning.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Edinburgh executed a search warrant at a property on Cables Wynd, Leith. Drugs valued at approximately £3,000 were recovered and a 36-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with drugs offences. She is expected to appear at court at a later date.”