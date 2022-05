The 37-year-old female reportedly targeted stores on the Capital, as well as shops in Glasgow and Aberdeen.

She has been arrested and charged in connection with incidents on Argyle Street and Waterloo Street in Glasgow (Friday, 20 May), Princes Street in Edinburgh (Monday, 23 May), and Union Street in Aberdeen (Tuesday, May 24).

She is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday (May 26).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...