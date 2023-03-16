A dog-walker was chased by a man holding a knife near a popular walking route in Edinburgh, said police. The woman was walking dogs in Tormain Woods, near Old Quarry Road in Ratho, when she said she was pursued by a man holding a knife, on Wednesday, March 15. Police were alerted to this incident at around 3.30pm. Officers attended and tracked down the dog-walker, who was uninjured. However, the man carrying the weapon has not yet been traced. Ratho locals noticed a huge police presence descend on the area that afternoon, including several vehicles and a dog unit.