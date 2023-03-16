Edinburgh crime: Woman chased by knife-wielding man while walking her dogs at Tormain Woods in Ratho
Police descend on Edinburgh walking route after terrifying incident
A dog-walker was chased by a man holding a knife near a popular walking route in Edinburgh, said police. The woman was walking dogs in Tormain Woods, near Old Quarry Road in Ratho, when she said she was pursued by a man holding a knife, on Wednesday, March 15. Police were alerted to this incident at around 3.30pm. Officers attended and tracked down the dog-walker, who was uninjured. However, the man carrying the weapon has not yet been traced. Ratho locals noticed a huge police presence descend on the area that afternoon, including several vehicles and a dog unit.
Police Scotland said: "We received a report of a woman being chased by a man carrying a knife whilst out walking dogs in Tormain Woods, near to Old Quarry Road, Ratho. The woman was traced and was physically uninjured. Officers carried out an extensive search and enquiries are ongoing."