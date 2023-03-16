News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Woman chased by knife-wielding man while walking her dogs at Tormain Woods in Ratho

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 16th Mar 2023, 10:14 GMT- 1 min read

A dog-walker was chased by a man holding a knife near a popular walking route in Edinburgh, said police. The woman was walking dogs in Tormain Woods, near Old Quarry Road in Ratho, when she said she was pursued by a man holding a knife, on Wednesday, March 15. Police were alerted to this incident at around 3.30pm. Officers attended and tracked down the dog-walker, who was uninjured. However, the man carrying the weapon has not yet been traced. Ratho locals noticed a huge police presence descend on the area that afternoon, including several vehicles and a dog unit.

Police Scotland said: "We received a report of a woman being chased by a man carrying a knife whilst out walking dogs in Tormain Woods, near to Old Quarry Road, Ratho. The woman was traced and was physically uninjured. Officers carried out an extensive search and enquiries are ongoing."

Police in Edinburgh are trying to trace a man who allegedly chased a woman with a knife near Tormain Woods in Ratho.
