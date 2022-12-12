Edinburgh crime: Woman rushed to hospital after knifeman threatens staff at Scotmid store in Gorgie Road
Woman taken to hospital following terrifying incident
A woman was taken to hospital after a man armed with a knife attempted to rob the Scotmid store on Gorgie Road on Sunday evening (December 11).
The terrifying incident took place at the Gorgie shop on Sunday just after 7pm. Although the man was carrying a knife which he threatened to use on staff, police said it was not believed to have caused the injuries the female member of staff suffered during the attempted robbery.
Police officers are currently carrying out extensive enquiries regarding the incident at the Scotmid Gorgie store.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 7.15pm on Sunday, December 11, officers were called to a report of a robbery at a shop in Gorgie Road, Edinburgh. One woman was injured as a result of the incident and was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment. Officers are currently carrying out extensive enquiries."