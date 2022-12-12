A woman was taken to hospital after a man armed with a knife attempted to rob the Scotmid store on Gorgie Road on Sunday evening (December 11).

The terrifying incident took place at the Gorgie shop on Sunday just after 7pm. Although the man was carrying a knife which he threatened to use on staff, police said it was not believed to have caused the injuries the female member of staff suffered during the attempted robbery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police officers are currently carrying out extensive enquiries regarding the incident at the Scotmid Gorgie store.

The incident took place on Sunday evening at this Scotmid store on Gorgie Road.