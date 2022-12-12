News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Woman rushed to hospital after knifeman threatens staff at Scotmid store in Gorgie Road

Woman taken to hospital following terrifying incident

By Kevin Quinn
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 4:48pm

A woman was taken to hospital after a man armed with a knife attempted to rob the Scotmid store on Gorgie Road on Sunday evening (December 11).

The terrifying incident took place at the Gorgie shop on Sunday just after 7pm. Although the man was carrying a knife which he threatened to use on staff, police said it was not believed to have caused the injuries the female member of staff suffered during the attempted robbery.

Police officers are currently carrying out extensive enquiries regarding the incident at the Scotmid Gorgie store.

The incident took place on Sunday evening at this Scotmid store on Gorgie Road.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 7.15pm on Sunday, December 11, officers were called to a report of a robbery at a shop in Gorgie Road, Edinburgh. One woman was injured as a result of the incident and was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment. Officers are currently carrying out extensive enquiries."