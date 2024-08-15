Edinburgh crime: Woman sexually assaulted after boarding train at Edinburgh station
According to officers, the man approached the woman at around 7pm on Monday, July 29 while she was waiting for the 7.05pm train from Edinburgh Haymarket to Dundee.
After boarding the train and sitting down, he moved seats to sit opposite her. He then proceeded to sexually assault the woman.
He is described as being of southern European descent and in his mid-40s with dark hair and a grey beard. He was wearing a red, white and blue jumper with blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 598 of 29 July. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 11.