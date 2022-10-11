The Anatomist, set on the edge of Edinburgh’s old surgical district at Nicolson Square, invites visitors to descend into a world of grave robbery, mystery and malpractice as they enter the study of a 19th century anatomist.

The Capital venue, which is run by escape game operator Escape The Past, was rated among the top 10% of all attractions worldwide at TripAdvisor’s 2022 Travellers’ Choice Awards.

Since first opening in 2020, The Anatomist has been extremely well reviewed by visitors, earning a five-star rating across multiple platforms.

The Anatomist, an escape room set in a dark and intriguing period of Edinburgh's medical history, has been awarded a prestigious Travellers’ Choice Award.

The highly atmospheric experience is said to test any team’s wits, not to mention their powers of deduction and problem-solving.

Escape The Past director Chris Wood said: “We’re delighted to have been recognised by our visitors – we always strive to deliver a truly memorable experience that’s rooted in Edinburgh’s rich history.

“With Halloween just around the corner, we hope that now even more people will have the chance to visit and take on The Anatomist for themselves.”

This isn’t the first time The Anatomist has been the recipient of an award.

In 2021, they were recognised as one of the UK’s best newcomers by industry website Escape The Review.

With the nights drawing in and the weather turning, Halloween is the perfect time to venture underground and try Edinburgh's spookiest escape room.