Edinburgh ex-soldier jailed for savage attack on girlfriend over missed bus

An ex-soldier from Edinburgh who carried out a savage attack on his girlfriend during a bust up over a missed bus has been jailed for a year.

Iain Black attacked partner Karen Borthwick after she told him she wanted to get a taxi home after the pair had missed a late bus home.

Black and Ms Borthwick had been drinking all day at a friend’s garden party in Prestonpans, East Lothian, and were walking home when the violence erupted.

Black, 52, grabbed the woman and threw her to the ground before sitting on top of her and repeatedly punching her to the face.

Passers-by rushed over to pull the brute away from the woman who suffered severe facial bruising and a fractured elbow during the late night attack.

Black told officers the woman had told him to “f**k off” during the argument and he had “just lost it” before launching the horror assault last July.

He was arrested at the scene at the town’s Schaw Road and Ms Borthwick was rushed to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment to her injuries.

Black, of Old Craighall, Edinburgh, pleaded guilty to the assault when he appeared at the Edinburgh Sheriff Court in December and he returned to court for sentencing on Thursday.

Sheriff Norman McFadyen heard the former-soldier had two previous convictions for violence and said in his view “there is no alternative” to a custodial sentence and jailed Black for 12 months.

Sheriff McFadyen said: “I am prepared to accept you have expressed remorse. But I note you have two previous convictions for violence.

“Taking account of all that I consider there is no other suitable way of dealing with you other than a sentence of imprisonment.”

Yesterday solicitor Eilidh Yates, defending, said her client, a driver for a company who deliver hospital supplies, had retaliated after he claimed the woman had struck him first.

Previously the court heard Black and Ms Borthwick had been at an all-day garden party and had been drinking vodka and beer while at the event.

The pair then left together to Ms Borthwick’s home at around 11pm on July 7 last year.

Black then began lashing out at the woman after he realised they had missed their bus and after Ms Borthwick had suggested getting a taxi.

