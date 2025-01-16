Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police Scotland is appealing for information to help trace a missing family in the Edinburgh area.

Bahara Denisa Baci, a 13-year-old girl, Shakira Baci a 7-year-old girl and Umut-yronn Saban, an 11-month-old boy were last seen around 12.30pm on Thursday, January 16 in the Captain’s Road area of the city.

Father Serbanica-Ibram Saban and mother Narcisca Baci, pictured with Shakira Baci, 7. | Police Scotland

All three are understood to be in the company of their mother, Narcisca Baci, 28 and their father Serbanica-Ibram Saban, 32, who are also missing.

Father Serbanica-Ibram Saban pictured with his 11-month-old son Umut-yronn Saban. | Police Scotland

Superintendent Murray Tait said: “Our concern for the family is growing and we would urge anyone who has information on their whereabouts to contact police urgently.

“We believe the children and their parents are together but we want to ensure they are safe and well.

“If anyone sees any of the family or knows their whereabouts, please contact Police Scotland urgently on 101, quoting incident number 1380 of 16 January, 2024.”