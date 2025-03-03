Edinburgh father caught with horror child abuse images jailed and placed on sex offenders register

By Alexander Lawrie
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 18:13 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

An Edinburgh father who was caught in possession of a horror haul of child sex abuse images has been jailed for 16 months.

Philip Bampton, 44, was found to have downloaded hundreds of pictures and videos depicting young children being sexually abused by adults when police raided his home in 2023.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told the revolting material included male and female children aged between six and 14-years-old.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The court heard police officers carried out a raid after receiving intelligence that child abuse material had been “uploaded” to a device at Bampton’s home at Muirhouse in Edinburgh. The officers were allowed entry to the property by the offender and his family members at around 8.30am on November 3, 2023.

A computer system unit and a mobile phone were seized and found to contain 229 images and three video files showing the sexual abuse of children.

Philip Bampton, 44, pictured outside Edinburgh Sheriff Court.Philip Bampton, 44, pictured outside Edinburgh Sheriff Court.
Philip Bampton, 44, pictured outside Edinburgh Sheriff Court. | Alexander Lawrie

🔵⚪️ For all of the latest breaking stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians sign up to the Edinburgh Evening News breaking newsletter 🗞️

Click here to sign up 👇

https://www.edinburghnews.scotsman.com/newsletter

The court was told 70 files were recovered that were rated by specialist police officers as Category A - the most depraved end of the spectrum.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bampton pleaded guilty to possessing indecent images of children at his home between December 19, 2022 and November 3, 2023 when he appeared at the city’s sheriff court last month.

He returned to the dock for sentencing on Monday, March 3, where Sheriff Matthew Auchincloss said: “You were in possession of Category A images and that is the most serious and vile kind of child sexual abuse material you had possession of.

“Every time those images are used by someone like you those children are being victimised by your actions. That means there is no other appropriate way of dealing with you other than a custodial sentence.”

Bampton was jailed for 16 months and placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Related topics:EdinburghPolice
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice