Edinburgh firefighters respond to 'burnt out' car on Bonfire Night

Police attended the incident last night. (Pic: TRIM and Friends of West Pilton)

The incident occurred on Ferry Road Avenue around 10pm yesterday night where fire crews responded to reports of a burning vehicle.

The vehicle which was on fire was reportedly ‘smashed up.’

The blaze was extinguished by one fire appliance and there were no injuries from the accident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Operations Control mobilised one fire appliance to the city’s Ferry Road Avenue, where firefighters extinguished a fire which had taken hold of a vehicle.

“Crews left the scene after making the area safe.

“There were no casualties.”

In total the east of Scotland saw 60 Bonfires with 247 calls made to Operations Control.

“In addition to attending the numerous deliberate fires and bonfires, our firefighters continued to respond to the full range of emergencies we face day-to-day.

“Our frontline crews and Operations Control personnel and support staff have shown extreme dedication over this period and I would like to pay tribute to their professionalism, skill and hard work which enabled them to help protect communities.

“In addition, I must thank our partners and indeed communities across Scotland for their assistance and support.”

As well as attending an overall estimated total of 665 incidents over the course of the night, firefighters were also attacked a reported six times during the Bonfire Night time period.

He added: "Any number of attacks on emergency service responders is completely unacceptable.

“This type of behaviour not only prevents our crews from bringing any emergency to a safe and swift conclusion but it can impact on our emergency service colleagues including the police when they have to escort us at the scene.”

A police spokesperson said: "Around 10.10pm on Tuesday 5 November 2019, police were called to a report of a car on fire in Ferry Road Avenue, Edinburgh.