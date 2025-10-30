Two balaclava-clad men forced their way into an Edinburgh home and demanded money from residents in an attempted burglary.

The two men demanded money after they forced their way into a home on Albion Road near Easter Road on the afternoon of Sunday, October 26, but nothing was taken. There were no reports of any injuries.

The men, both wearing balaclavas, fled the scene and made off in the direction of Albert Street. One was wearing black clothing and the other was wearing grey clothing.

Police said that enquiries are ongoing following the incident and that members of the public are asked to get in contact if they have any information.

Detective Sergeant Sophie McWhinnie said: “Extensive enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything to contact us.

“We’d also ask anyone with private CCTV or dash-cam footage of the area to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 2005 of Sunday, 26 October, 2025. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.