Edinburgh IT expert caught with sickening abuse images

A computer specialist has been placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register after admitting to possessing indecent images of children.

By Alexander Lawrie
Friday, 1st October 2021, 4:55 am

IT expert Moray Easdale, 54, collected the horrific images of children being sexually abused by adults over a seven year period.

The pervert also pleaded guilty to possessing quantities of pornographic images depicting in an explicit and realistic way, bestiality – sex acts involving humans and animals.

Pervert: Moray Easdale

Easdale, of Slateford, Edinburgh, admitted the two charges when he appeared in the dock at the city’s sheriff court.

Sheriff Douglas Keir said that Easdale had committed “a very disturbing offence” and placed him on the Sex Offenders’ Register for a term still to be determined.

The sheriff granted Easdale bail and deferred full sentence to later this year.

Easdale pleaded guilty to possessing indecent images of children and extreme pornographic images of bestiality at his home address between October 24, 2013 and February 1 this year.

