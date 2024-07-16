Edinburgh landlord accused of owning “multiple occupation” flats without holding appropriate licence
Mark Fortune, 55, is alleged to have been the owner of six properties throughout the capital that were considered to be of “multiple occupation” and required to be licensed as such.
Fortune is claimed to be the owner of the flats at Bruntsfield Place, Gillespie Crescent, Brougham Street and Lonsdale Terrace, all in Edinburgh, and failed to possess the appropriate licence for all the properties on June 19 last year.
The landlord is being prosecuted under Section 154 (1) of the Housing (Scotland) Act 2006. The case against Fortune, of the capital’s Cramond, called at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last week and was continued without plea for his personal appearance to next month.