Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service are on the scene at Hunter Square, which has been closed off to pedestrians and vehicles after a body was discovered.
An eyewitness has confirmed there is one ambulance and several police cars with officers guarding the police tape.
The whole of the square has been cordoned off.
Most Popular
-
1
Edinburgh live: Police cordon off city centre after body found
-
2
Sun-seekers flocked to Portobello beach as heatwave hit the Capital
-
3
Scotland weather: Here is how hot it is expected to get in Scotland today as amber alert remains in force
-
4
Edinburgh Council: Will SNP continue what's turning into longest sulk in Scottish politics or co-operate across party lines in public interest? – Kevin Lang
-
5
'They lassoed him, dragged him round the playground, he was five and had rope burns on his neck' - Edinburgh hip hop artist CTRL on the pain behind his new EP
A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “Officers were called to a concern for person at Hunter Square, Edinburgh, at around 9.40am on Tuesday, 19 July 2022.
"The body of a man was found and enquiries to establish the cause of death are ongoing."