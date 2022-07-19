Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service are on the scene at Hunter Square, which has been closed off to pedestrians and vehicles after a body was discovered.

An eyewitness has confirmed there is one ambulance and several police cars with officers guarding the police tape.

The whole of the square has been cordoned off.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “Officers were called to a concern for person at Hunter Square, Edinburgh, at around 9.40am on Tuesday, 19 July 2022.

"The body of a man was found and enquiries to establish the cause of death are ongoing."

