Edinburgh live: Police cordon off city centre after body found

A police cordon is in place just off Edinburgh’s famous Royal Mile with emergency services still on the scene.

By Rachel Mackie
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 12:21 pm

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service are on the scene at Hunter Square, which has been closed off to pedestrians and vehicles after a body was discovered.

An eyewitness has confirmed there is one ambulance and several police cars with officers guarding the police tape.

The whole of the square has been cordoned off.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “Officers were called to a concern for person at Hunter Square, Edinburgh, at around 9.40am on Tuesday, 19 July 2022.

"The body of a man was found and enquiries to establish the cause of death are ongoing."

