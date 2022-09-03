Edinburgh Local Hero Awards 2022: Nominate your community heroes for our annual awards
The Edinburgh Local Hero Awards are back and nominations are now open for you to shine a light on members of the community who have gone the extra mile over the last year.
The annual awards ceremony, sponsored by @pizza, celebrates community stars in 13 different categories and the efforts they go to to make our city such a brilliant place to be.
Nominations are now open until October 1, with winners set to be announced by host Arlene Stuart, from Forth One, at the Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa on December 7.
One of the awards up for grabs is Neighbour of the Year, which recognises someone who has gone above and beyond for their neighbours and who takes step to comfort them, keep them company and improve their lives.
Last year, the award was bagged by Angela Lennie, whose neighbours’ daughter was taken ill and had to stay for three weeks in hospital.
Angela stayed by her neighbours’ sides every step of the way and even slept on hospital chairs to ensure she was on hand whenever they needed her. She also took care of her neighbours’ children to give them a break.
Her neighbours said that Angela, who battles her own disability, didn’t complain and was happy to do anything that would help in any way.
A special person or group who have made a difference to the lives of others through music and art will also be recognised with the Music & Arts Award.
Last year’s winner was Chief Radio, which was created to give a platform to unsigned and independent musicians.
The station has allowed more than 250 unsigned artists to have their music played on the radio and it has also raised more than £15,000 for local charities.
Rupert Lyle, founder of headline sponsor @pizza, said: “Edinburgh is teaming with heroes working tirelessly to make lives within the community better every day.
“We know it’s the people in Edinburgh who make this city world-class and that’s why we’re delighted to be supporting Edinburgh Evening News in celebrating these heroes again in 2022.”
Other awards up for grabs are:
The Edinburgh Local Hero Award 2020 - Sponsored by @pizza
Volunteer of the Year
Fundraiser of the Year
Inspirational Young Adult - Sponsored by Openreach
Bravery Award - Sponsored by Porsche
Sporting Hero
Parent or Guardian of the Year
Community Champion - Sponsored by CityFibre
Teacher of the Year
Health Champion
Carer of the Year
Junior Local Hero Award - Sponsored by Edinburgh Zoo
To nominate your community heroes, visit the Edinburgh Local Hero Awards website.
Everyone who nominates a local hero will receive a 25 per cent discount for @pizza restaurants. More information on the deal can be found on their website.