The annual awards ceremony, sponsored by @pizza, celebrates community stars in 13 different categories and the efforts they go to to make our city such a brilliant place to be.

Nominations are now open until October 1, with winners set to be announced by host Arlene Stuart, from Forth One, at the Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa on December 7.

One of the awards up for grabs is Neighbour of the Year, which recognises someone who has gone above and beyond for their neighbours and who takes step to comfort them, keep them company and improve their lives.

The Local Hero Awards 2021 were held at the Sheraton Hotel

Last year, the award was bagged by Angela Lennie, whose neighbours’ daughter was taken ill and had to stay for three weeks in hospital.

Angela stayed by her neighbours’ sides every step of the way and even slept on hospital chairs to ensure she was on hand whenever they needed her. She also took care of her neighbours’ children to give them a break.

Her neighbours said that Angela, who battles her own disability, didn’t complain and was happy to do anything that would help in any way.

A special person or group who have made a difference to the lives of others through music and art will also be recognised with the Music & Arts Award.

Nominations are now open for the Local Hero Awards 2022

Last year’s winner was Chief Radio, which was created to give a platform to unsigned and independent musicians.

The station has allowed more than 250 unsigned artists to have their music played on the radio and it has also raised more than £15,000 for local charities.

Rupert Lyle, founder of headline sponsor @pizza, said: “Edinburgh is teaming with heroes working tirelessly to make lives within the community better every day.

“We know it’s the people in Edinburgh who make this city world-class and that’s why we’re delighted to be supporting Edinburgh Evening News in celebrating these heroes again in 2022.”

2021 Bravery award nominee Logan Carr (bottom left) with his family

Other awards up for grabs are:

The Edinburgh Local Hero Award 2020 - Sponsored by @pizza

Volunteer of the Year

Fundraiser of the Year

Local Hero Awards are back for 2022

Inspirational Young Adult - Sponsored by Openreach

Bravery Award - Sponsored by Porsche

Sporting Hero

Parent or Guardian of the Year

Community Champion - Sponsored by CityFibre

Teacher of the Year

Health Champion

Carer of the Year

Junior Local Hero Award - Sponsored by Edinburgh Zoo

To nominate your community heroes, visit the Edinburgh Local Hero Awards website.