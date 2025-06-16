Edinburgh man charged in connection with wilful fireraising after large police presence on Muirhouse street
Around 12 emergency vehicles were sent to Muirhouse Drive at around 6pm on Sunday, June 15, and photos taken at the scene show a row of police cars and vans parked up in the street.
A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with outstanding warrants, while he was also charged in connection with a wilful fire in Leith in March, and was due to appear in court today, Monday, June 16.
Ensure that you’re in the know when it comes to all of the important news from Edinburgh and the Lothians with our free newsletter. Sign up for free today!
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with outstanding warrants after officers attended at a property in the Muirhouse Drive area of Edinburgh around 6pm on Sunday, June 15, 2025.
“He has also been charged in connection with a wilful fire at a premises in Albert Street in Edinburgh on Thursday, March 6. He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today, Monday, June 16.”