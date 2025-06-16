Edinburgh man charged in connection with wilful fireraising after large police presence on Muirhouse street

A man has been charged after police descended on a residential street in Edinburgh.

Around 12 emergency vehicles were sent to Muirhouse Drive at around 6pm on Sunday, June 15, and photos taken at the scene show a row of police cars and vans parked up in the street.

Police on the scene in Muirhouse yesterday evening.placeholder image
Police on the scene in Muirhouse yesterday evening. | Dean Loughton

A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with outstanding warrants, while he was also charged in connection with a wilful fire in Leith in March, and was due to appear in court today, Monday, June 16.

A man was arrested and was due to appear in court today.placeholder image
A man was arrested and was due to appear in court today. | Dean Loughton

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with outstanding warrants after officers attended at a property in the Muirhouse Drive area of Edinburgh around 6pm on Sunday, June 15, 2025.

“He has also been charged in connection with a wilful fire at a premises in Albert Street in Edinburgh on Thursday, March 6. He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today, Monday, June 16.”

