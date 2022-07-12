Dean Morgan contacted ‘12-year-old Bekki’ on an online chat site and asked her “if she wore thongs” before sending the disgusting images of him dressed in female lingerie.

Morgan, 41, also sent a vile video of him performing a solo sex act and begged ‘Bekki’ to send him naked pictures of herself during a four month period of grooming in 2019.

But Morgan was snared after it emerged he was in fact in contact with an adult paedophile hunter who was posing as the young girl online.

Dean Morgan has been jailed or 22 months

Members of hunter groups Safeguarding Kids Online and Cobra UK then confronted Morgan at his home in the Meadowbank area of Edinburgh and called in the police.

Officers seized electronic devices from his home and discovered indecent images of children showing girls between one and 14 years of age with some “engaged in sadistic sexual activity”.

Morgan appeared at the capital’s sheriff court for sentencing on Tuesday after previously admitting to sending sexually explicit messages and possession of indecent images of children.

Prosecutor Rosie Cook told the court a volunteer with paedo hunter group Cobra UK set up an account in the name of 12-year-old Bekki on the Chathour app.

Morgan used the name ‘Danny’ to make contact in May 2019 and the following month “he engaged Bekki in conversation which was quickly sexualised”.

Ms Cook said: “This included him asking Bekki if she wore thongs and him sending her pictures of him wearing women’s underwear which he deleted after sending.

“‘Danny’ also told ‘Bekki’ that he was not wearing any underwear underneath a pair of leggings that he was wearing before asking her if she wanted to pull them down.

“‘Danny’ then sent ‘Bekki’ a picture of his naked penis which he then deleted and told ‘Bekki’ how one day she would ‘love them inside her’.”

The court heard Morgan sent hundreds of messages to ‘Bekki’ over a four month period including some begging her to send him naked images of herself.

One message said: “Take your dressing gown off then do a video for me of you lifting your nightie up and pulling your underwear off.”

The court also heard the adult decoy informed police Morgan had sent her images showing his erect penis and him masturbating which he had quickly deleted.

Ms Cook added following Morgan’s arrest police discovered 59 indecent images of children stored on two mobile phones found in his flat.

In sentencing, Sheriff Daniel Kelly told Morgan: “I have to take into account the seriousness of the charges. Given the totality of the offences there is no alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Morgan was caged for a total of 22 months and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.

His name will also be sent to Scottish Ministers for inclusion of those banned from working with children or vulnerable adults in the future.

Morgan pleaded guilty to sending sexually explicit messages to a person he believed to be a 13-year-old girl between 22 June and 6 October, 2019.

He also admitted to sending her intimate images on messaging apps between the same dates.