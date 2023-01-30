A 52-year-old man was rushed to hospital following the collision, but was pronounced dead by doctors soon after.

Emergency services rushed to Oswald Road on Sunday evening, after being alerted to the one-vehicle crash involving a silver Ford Focus Zetec. The collision took place near the junction with South Oswald Road, at around 5.10pm on Sunday, January 29.

The driver, a 52-year-old man, sustained serious injuries in the crash. He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers at the scene locked down the surrounding area to traffic. Oswald Road was closed between Kilgraston Road and Mortonhall Road, whilst South Oswald Road was shut at Blackford Avenue. These streets re-opened at 8.55pm.

Following the fatal crash, a social media appeal has been issued, urging witnesses to contact Police Scotland with any useful information.

Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick, from the Edinburgh Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the deceased’s family and friends at this time

“Our enquiries into this incident remain ongoing and we continue to appeal to anyone who was in the Oswald Road area, or who believes they saw the Ford Focus nearby prior to the crash, to please come forward.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone in the area who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage, as we carry out enquiries into this incident.