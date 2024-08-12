Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Edinburgh man has been found guilty of sending an offensive social media message to Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.

Andrew Buchan, 58, posted the abusive and threatening message to the prominent Scottish politician stating he should “watch yourself” on Facebook in March 2018.

Mr Sarwar was forced to appear in the witness box to give evidence at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday after Buchan pleaded not guilty to the offence.

But following all the evidence Buchan was found guilty of a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and sending threatening messages via social media to Anas Sarwar between March 29 and 31, 2018. An allegation the messages were racially and religiously aggravated was deleted from the charge.

Buchan’s social media post read: “Hi Sarwar, I saw you on BBC2 news FM Questions earlier today. You sound like you want people blacklisted yet you failed to mention homophobia in Muslim communities and corruption involving the Muslims and Christian and other religions concerning historical child sexual assault and nazi style medical trials.

“You will and members of your family recgnise (sic) me from my profile picture than anything else. Watch your self Sarwar because if you target my fellow Scots and Englishmen and women and children illegally with this watered down versioin (sic) of Sharia Law you will suffer the worst at the hands of our laws.”

Buchan, from the capital’s Leith area, then added in capital letters: “My advice is to include gay Muslims in your address and claiming to be for gay rights will not cut it for me unless you publicly include the same penalties for same attacks against LGBTQ Muslims by Muslims and non Muslims.”

Buchan was also found guilty of a separate offence of shouting, swearing and threatening to kill a woman at a shop at Newkirkgate in Edinburgh on September 1, 2018.

Sheriff Matthew Auchincloss issued a fine of £300 to mark the offence involving the Scottish Labour leader and a further fine of £400 as punishment for the second offence.