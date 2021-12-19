Edinburgh man jailed after being caught romping with woman in Old Town close

The couple were found in Stevenlaw’s Close in June

Paul Middleton, 39, was spotted with his trousers down by a “shocked” resident who saw the couple lying on the ground having sex at the capital’s Stevenlaw’s Close in June last year.

The pair’s shameless antics were said to have forced stunned pedestrians to turn back after they entered the narrow close which is located off the busy Royal Mile.

Middleton broke down in tears and apologised for his behaviour to a sheriff when he appeared from custody at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday to plead guilty to a public indecency offence.

Prosecutor Morgan Beattie told the court Middleton and a woman had been drinking together in the city centre and had headed to Stevenlaw’s Close at around 10.15pm on June 1 last year.

The fiscal depute said the witness “heard noises” coming from the area and when he looked out his window he “witnessed Mr Middleton engaged in sexual intercourse”.

Ms Beattie said: “He was naked and lying directly in the middle of the footpath. His erect penis was clearly visible to the witness.

“The sexual intercourse continued for several minutes.

“The witness was shocked by this and advised members of the public to turn back up the path.”

The police were called and when they arrived officers spotted “Mr Middleton with his shorts at his knees engaged in a sexual act”.

The fiscal added Middleton immediately began apologising to the officers and told them “I know it’s public indecency”.

Solicitor Kenny Woodburn, told the court his client is currently serving a four month sentence at HMP Edinburgh for breaching previously imposed bail conditions.

The lawyer said “both parties were intoxicated” and asked Sheriff Kenneth Maciver QC not place Middleton on the Sex Offenders Register saying it would be “inappropriate” in this case.

Sheriff Maciver said: “I have been through your record very carefully, it is a dreadful record and involves every crime known to man but it does not contain any sexual offending in the past.

“Because of that, and that the offence was consensual activity, I am not going to place you on the Sex Offenders Register.”

The sheriff sentenced Middleton, of the city’s Minto Street, to a three month prison sentence that will run concurrently with his existing term.