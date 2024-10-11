Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who sent videos of him performing a solo sex act to what he believed to be a young schoolgirl has been jailed for 12 months.

William Young contacted an online profile belonging to a ‘12-year-old girl’ and sent her vile images of his genitals and videos of him performing sex acts. Young, 55, also sent requests to meet up with the child and asked her to send him naked pictures of herself.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told the depraved offender was in fact in contact with a paedophile hunter group and was snared after he had sent his address so the victim could send him a Christmas card.

Members of the group, called Confronted and Caught, then turned up at Young’s former home in Tranent, East Lothian, and subsequently called in the police on December 9 last year.

Young pleaded guilty to attempting to cause a child to view indecent images, videos and attempting to communicate indecently with a child when he appeared at court earlier this year. He returned to the dock for sentencing on Friday where Sheriff Charles Walls said the disposal should “reflect the seriousness of the offence” and the “public disapproval”.

Defence agent Paul Dunn said his client “accepted” he knew the girl’s age during the online chats even though he had denied that in the social work report.

Mr Dunn added: “He knew what he was doing was wrong and was bang out of order. But it is clear he knew how old the person was.”

Sheriff Charles Wall said: “You have been convicted of two serious offences on indictment. I have heard the Crown narrative, read the social work report, listened carefully to what Mr Dunn has said and seen the Crown productions of the screenshots of you engaging with a 12 year old girl.

“In all the circumstances I am satisfied there is no alternative in this situation to a custodial sentence.”

Young was jailed for 12 months and placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years. The sheriff also said Young’s name will be forwarded to Scottish Ministers for consideration that his name be added to the list of those banned from working with children and vulnerable groups.

Fiscal depute Morgan Beattie told the court an adult member of the Confronted and Caught hunter group set up a Facebook account in the name of 12-year old Louise Grey.

Young contacted the profile and began sending revolting messages asking “do you like older men” and “wish I was in bed with you”. The messages also stated that he “loved young girls” and he repeatedly asked the child what sexual positions she enjoyed.

The sordid chats moved to WhatsApp where Young sent messages including “I love you in your school uniform” and asking if she had seen an adult man naked.

Young asked to meet up with the girl for a sexual encounter and unwittingly sent his address when the decoy pretending to be the child said she wanted to send him a Christmas card.

Young pleaded guilty to causing a child, who was in fact an adult, to look at sexual images, sending indecent images and videos at an address in Tranent, between November 13 and December 9 last year.

He also admitted to a charge of sending written and verbal communications, repeatedly asking the child what she was wearing, repeatedly requesting she send indecent images of herself and asking if she would engage in sexual intercourse with him between the same dates.