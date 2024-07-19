Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Edinburgh man has launched a petition calling for more police powers to tackle "rats on dirt bikes wreaking havoc" after witnessing local incidents, with the Scottish Government saying police already have enough powers.

Josh Thomson from Saughton launched what he called his “Operation Roadrash” online petition last Saturday, titled ‘Empower Police Scotland to Tackle Reckless Riders Without Fear of Punishment’.

He said he is sick of seeing young men out on Edinburgh’s streets racing about on dirt bikes with no helmets, some of whom were wearing balaclavas, and he revealed one particular incident that triggered him starting the petition.

Speaking to the Evening News, he said: “I'm sick of these rats on dirt bikes, no helmets, wreaking havoc and stealing with zero consequences. Our streets are a mess, and the police are too scared to do anything. This ends now.

“I've launched Operation Road Rash, a petition demanding that the police get the authority and immunity they need to take these criminals down, no holds barred.

“I started the petition because dirt bike riders have been going about Edinburgh doing wheelies through red lights and driving on the grass.

“One day I was driving down a road and saw a dirt bike rider do a wheelie past a police car. So I asked the officers why they did nothing and they said they had no powers to do anything.

“So I set-up this petition calling for more powers for police to do something about this. I’m hoping this makes a difference. As it’s a problem that is definitely getting worse.

“The fact that they are able to just wheelie past police cars shows they know the police will do nothing about it. They are deliberately committing crimes with no punishment.”

Josh is also worried that somebody takes the law into their own hands and confronts the dirt bike riders on Edinburgh’s streets.

He said: “These dirt bike riders just don’t care. Last week I was confronted by two of them who squared up to me for questioning what they were doing.

“The whole thing is ridiculous. It’s anti-social behaviour with no repercussions. But somebody will hit back at them and there could be a serious incident. People wont just keep putting up with them running amok.

“Police in London seem to have the powers to do something to tackle folk on e-bikes and scooters, hopefully the police here get more powers to tackle this growing problem.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said police already have powers to tackle dirt bike riders.

She said: “Police, as stated in the Anti-social Behaviour etc (Scotland) Act 2004, already have powers to deal with people who cause alarm, distress or annoyance to members of the public through the anti-social use of vehicles on or off public roads.”

Under the Anti-social Behaviour Act the police are given the power to stop, seize and remove motor vehicles. They can do this when vehicles are being or have been driven off-road or driven on the public road or other public place without due care and attention or reasonable consideration for other road users.

Sergeant Mark Barry of the St Leonard’s Community Policing Team, said: “We are aware of concerns and complaints relating to the anti-social driving of dirt e-bikes which are often not road legal.

“Road safety is a priority for Police Scotland and all road-users need to take responsibility and make sure their vehicles are roadworthy and legal. Illegal vehicles are a major hazard for riders and the general public.

“Anyone purchasing an e-motorcycle, e-scooter or an e-bike should be aware of the law and the implications of using one in a public place.

“When it comes to anti-social behaviour involving these type of vehicles we will not hesitate to take action.

“I would encourage anyone with information or concerns about potentially illegal e-bikes of all types or e-scooters to speak to officers on patrol, contact Police Scotland on 101, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”